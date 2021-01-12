NewsKootenay Pass closed this afternoon for Avalanche control work SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Tuesday, Jan. 12th, 2021 (Supplied by Unsplash)Drive BC is warning that Highway 3 will be closed for a few hours today, starting at 12:00 and ending around 3:00, between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate due to Avalanche control work.According to Drive BC, an alternative route is to take Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry, though they do estimate it to be a two and a half hour trip.MORE: Drive BC