Well, this is a head-scratcher!

How is it that Sylvester is still available for adoption? He’s a friendly, affectionate, social DLH Tuxedo. And talk about a luxuriously soft, silky coat!

This gentle boy would make a great addition to any family. He’s due for his second vaccinations and neuter in Jan. Don’t let that stop you from giving this boy his fur-ever home today!

If you’re interested in Sylvester, download an application from the PAWS website at pawscreston.ca and email it to pets@pawscreston.ca. Once you’re approved, PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet him.