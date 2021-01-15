NewsOn AirPAWS Pet of the Week: Sylvester SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Jan. 15th, 2021 Well, this is a head-scratcher!How is it that Sylvester is still available for adoption? He’s a friendly, affectionate, social DLH Tuxedo. And talk about a luxuriously soft, silky coat!This gentle boy would make a great addition to any family. He’s due for his second vaccinations and neuter in Jan. Don’t let that stop you from giving this boy his fur-ever home today!If you’re interested in Sylvester, download an application from the PAWS website at pawscreston.ca and email it to pets@pawscreston.ca. Once you’re approved, PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet him.