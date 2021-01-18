Following staggering revenue loss, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) closed the Pioneer Arena in Castlegar for the remainder of the winter season today.

The Civic Centre in Nelson will also be closed next Friday on January 29th.

Public Health Order restrictions have resulted in arena rental revenue decreasing $118,000 across the RDCK`s five arenas between September 14 and December 31st versus the same time period in 2019.

“We recognize the shared hardship of this decision and do so with an eye on next year,” said Keith Page, Chair, RDCK Recreation Commission No.5. “Moving to a single ice sheet for the remainder of the season recognizes palpable cost and personnel constraints. The community expects us to provide quality, safe and diverse recreation opportunities within budget for all members of our community. Operating a single rink is the service level that can be reasonably delivered within our budget.”

The decision to close the facilities due to the reduction in revenue was reportedly made at both the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission meetings this month.

Adults have not been able to participate in team sports since November 19th last year, while minor hockey, the KIJHL and BCIHL cannot play games or travel.

This does not mean all ice rinks will be closed though. Creston, Castlegar and Nelson and District Community Complexes will have their rinks open for the remainder of the winter season.