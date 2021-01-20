There is new leadership in the United States.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President while Kamala Harris has been sworn in as the country’s first female Vice-President.

Harris is also the first Black and South Asian Vice-President in the U.S.

They inherit a deeply divided nation with the very ceremony in which presidential power is transferred serving as a jarring reminder of the challenges they face.

Wednesday’s inauguration unfolded in a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago.

There were also no crowds on hand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.