NewsFederal government says more than half of Canadians will be vaccinated by July SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff Thursday, Jan. 21st, 2021 Provided by the Government of CanadaThe federal government plans to vaccinate more than half of the Canadian population by July.Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer says if all goes according to plan, eight percent of Canadians will receive vaccines by the end of March.April to June will see 34 to 61 percent of people in Canada getting doses, with the hope that nearly all Canadians will receive both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine by September.