NewsDeputy PM launches 2021 budget consultations SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff Monday, Jan. 25th, 2021 From the Government of Canada's Let's Talk Budget SiteThe Deputy Prime Minister is kicking off consultations for the 2021 federal budget. Ottawa is asking Canadians for their input to help inform and guide the nation through its post-pandemic economic recovery. Chrystia Freeland urged Canadians to go to the federal government’s website to help shape the country’s 2021 budget. You can find the link to the site here.