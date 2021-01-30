NewsOn AirPAWS Pet of the Week: Daniel SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Saturday, Jan. 30th, 2021 Definitely a boy cat right? Right? (Supplied by PAWS)A stray raised for six months, this kitty was first introduced to the Pet Adoption Welfare Society as a female feline.Upon closer inspection, Surprise!Daniella is Daniel.This strikingly handsome 1.5 year-old tabby is still getting used to people and shelter life.A work in progress, he’d do better in a patient, adult-only home. He can be an indoor-outdoor cat. He’s had his vaccinations and is neutered.While you could give Daniel a home, there are other ways to help strays find a home they need while also making it easier for future adopters.Debby and Jensen discuss strays and how to stop them from going full-blown feral before getting them out of abandoned spaces and into warm cuddly faces.Click on the player below for the full interview: https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Daniel.wav