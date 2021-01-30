Definitely a boy cat right? Right? (Supplied by PAWS)

A stray raised for six months, this kitty was first introduced to the Pet Adoption Welfare Society as a female feline.

Upon closer inspection, Surprise!

Daniella is Daniel.

This strikingly handsome 1.5 year-old tabby is still getting used to people and shelter life.

A work in progress, he’d do better in a patient, adult-only home. He can be an indoor-outdoor cat. He’s had his vaccinations and is neutered.

While you could give Daniel a home, there are other ways to help strays find a home they need while also making it easier for future adopters.

Debby and Jensen discuss strays and how to stop them from going full-blown feral before getting them out of abandoned spaces and into warm cuddly faces.

Click on the player below for the full interview: