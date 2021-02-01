Avalanche control work planned between the West and East Avalanche Gates will begin at 12:00 PM PST until 3:00 PM PST.

An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston via Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated travel time 2.5 hours.

Be aware there is also ongoing electrical maintenance between Nelson and Balfour along Highway 3A which may cause delays, and single lane alternating traffic between Kootenay Bay and Crawford Bay as well.