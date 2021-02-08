1,236 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in B.C. between Friday and Monday, while 152 have been confirmed in Interior Health.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 428

Saturday to Sunday: 465

Sunday to Monday: 343

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, the East Kootenay has confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases between January 29th to February 4th. Since the start of the pandemic, the region has seen 359 cases in total.

As for the Interior Health region, 894 cases remain active, with 46 people being treated in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

The BCCDC said 5,744 people have recovered out of the 6,721 total cases recorded in the Interior Health region.

As of Monday, February 8th, 81 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Province-wide, 3,976 cases are currently active, with 69 patients in ICU out of the 234 people who have been hospitalized.

B.C. has seen a total of 70,952 infections from the virus, with 65,605 recoveries as of Monday.

The BCCDC said 13 more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the Province’s total up to 1,259.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer 154,496 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 12,111 have gotten their second.

Henry said vaccine supplies should replenish every week throughout February.

“We are looking forward to early in March, when we anticipate being able to fully start our mass vaccination clinics around the province. We are planning for that and the rollout of this phase now.”

Henry added that those over 80 years old will receive information over the coming weeks on where to get vaccines.

Dr. Henry said the province has also been keeping track of adverse reactions to the vaccine.

“We’ve had 217 reports of adverse effects following immunization since the start of the program, 18 of those were anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions,” explained Henry.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.92%. Interior Health: 1.41%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.46%. Interior Health: 85.46%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,781,152 total, 5,552 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 181,633 total, 554 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 3.98% total, 6.18% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.7% total, 4.51% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)