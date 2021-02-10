The school was built shortly after the Big Orange Bridge opened in 1957. (Supplied by SD8)

Valid Manufacturing has purchased the former SD8 – Kootenay Lake School District board office for $1,120,000.

“The sale of this historic holding is both sentimental and affirming,” said Board Chair Lenora Trenaman, “the sale of the property will allow the Board to reinvest the proceeds and the story of education that happened there will always remain part of our history.”

First built as an Elementary school in the 1960s the 2.5-acre property lies on the North Shore, opposite the City of Nelson at 570 Johnstone Road.

According to SD8, proceeds of the sale will go towards investing in District facilities, under the Board’s Capital Operations Plan, which is part of its Long-Range Facilities Planning process.

As for the new owners, Valid Manufacturing is an engineering and light assembly manufacturing firm Based out of Salmon Arm.

The company describes itself as specializes in delivering innovative and reliable solutions for a wide range of industries including agriculture, transportation, recreation and even the film industry.

Job opportunities may also be on the horizon as Valid Manufacturing is looking for talented, skilled technical people and individuals to join their team at all levels of the organization.