The app is available on Apple and Android devices (Supplied by Pixabay)

Creston residents are now able to report and submit non-urgent service requests through an online and mobile interface.

The GPS tracked reporting platform, SeeClickFix, went live in Creston on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Citizens can now document neighbourhood concerns and pain points ranging from potholes, graffiti, malfunctioning streetlights, damaged sidewalks, water pressure issues and more.

Through the mobile app, “SeeClickFix” enables the smartphone user to:

See – choose an issue category to report

Click – take a photo of it and;

Fix – provide relevant details to help

The app then tags the specific location of the issue through location services, but only if it is enabled on the user’s device through GPS. If so, City staff will be able to pinpoint the exact location of the problem, as well as identify if the issue has already been reported.

“SeeClickFix gives us the ability to streamline the non-urgent requests for service that we receive, and ensures that requests are forwarded to the appropriate department for resolution”, said Michael Moore, Chief Administrative Officer. “It also provides citizens the opportunity to track the progress of a reported issue and receive a notification when the issue has been resolved.”

The SeeClickFix app is available for free download for iOS and Android users.