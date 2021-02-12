NewsNew COVID-19 travel restrictions to begin February 22nd SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Friday, Feb. 12th, 2021 (Image supplied by CPAC).Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has given his government an updated COVID-19 vaccine delivery schedule. He says he can confirm that our country will receive 4-million doses by the end of March. Between April and June, Trudeau says Canada will receive another 10.8 million Pfizer doses and he adds another 4-million vaccine doses have been purchased from Moderna which will arrive over the summer. Trudeau also announced new quarantine travel measures, including air travelers having to pay to stay at a hotel after arriving in Canada, will come into effect on February 22nd.