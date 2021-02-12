These best buddies don’t have to come as a pair, and knowing cats, they’ll fall in love with you as fast as you can shake a bag of treats.

Ronnie is an all-black 6-month old short-haired youngster.

This little guy is always open to being petted & rewards you with a surprisingly loud purr for his size. He gets along well with the other cats. He’s due for his second vaccination and his neuter Feb. 19th, but don’t let that stop you from giving him his furever home before then. Ronnie knows that because he’s all black, he’s statistically the least likely to be adopted. He’d like to remind you that holding him is very slimming, and most importantly, unconditional love knows no colour.

Butterscotch is a stunning 4-month-old long-haired light ginger and cream tabby.

He came to PAWS semi-socialized, but through the hard work of the volunteers, has come a long way. He’s playful, gets along with the other cats, and friendly to most people (you may or may not be the chosen one). He likes to be petted. He will be a bit shy and nervous in new situations until he’s used to it. He’d likely do better in a quieter home with people that would give him the time to adjust.



As PAWS is closed to public viewing for now, the best thing to do if you’re interested in Ronnie is to download an application (under the ‘Adopt’ tab) from the PAWS website pawscreston.ca and email it to pets@pawscreston.ca

