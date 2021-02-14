A second child is on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

A spokesperson confirmed the news on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesperson said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple stepped back from their royal duties last year and moved to California.

The spokesperson didn’t say when the child is expected to be born.