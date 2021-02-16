The federal government provided more details Tuesday on its new bill targeting assault-style weapons across Canada.

The program was promised during the 2019 election campaign by the Liberals.

Back in May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an executive order classifying 1,500 firearms as “assault-style” weapons.

Trudeau said further details on the program will be announced as they are finalized. However, the bill would prevent those types of weapons from being sold or bequeathed.

The Prime Minister said the bill does not target law-abiding citizens.

“We are not targeting law-abiding citizens who own guns to go hunting or for sports shooting. The measures we are proposing are concrete and practical, and they have one goal and one goal only. Protecting you, your family and your community.”

As per the bill, Trudeau said municipalities will now be allowed to pass bylaws restricting the possession, storage, or transportation of those weapons. The bylaws would come with serious penalties, including jail time for anyone in violation.

The bill will also increase penalties for smuggling and trafficking.