Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening after “feeling unwell”.

It adds he’s expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.

The 99-year-old prince was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019.

He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.