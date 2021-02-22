NewsCreston RCMP arrest man for allegedly shooting at a house SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, Feb. 22nd, 2021 Creston RCMP detachment. (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff)On February 17, 2020 Creston RCMP received a report of shots fired at a residence from a truck.Once police arrived they were given a description of the vehicle and the driver which led police to locate the shooting suspect.“Police arrested the suspect a short time later, and he was held in custody pending a justice hearing,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie.Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.***To view the full weekly Creston RCMP report for read below. Creston Media Report Police received 65 calls for assistance from February 15th to February 22nd, 2021. February 15, 2021Called regarding a person possibly breaching COVID-19 restrictions by having people in a hotel room.Report of a disturbance in which an altercation between two drivers was taking place.Report of harassment over COVID-19 restriction complaints.February 16, 2021Attended to a domestic assault complaint in which neither party would cooperate with the police.A report of a theft from a Creston business turned out to be a misunderstanding after the item was taken for maintenance.Report of harassment over text.Attended to a compliant from CP Rail that a vehicle was being towed dangerously close to the tracks when a train passed. February 17, 2021Attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck. Information received provided a description of the vehicle and the driver which led police to locate the shooting suspect. Police arrested the suspect a short time later, and he was held in custody pending a justice hearing. No one was injured in the shooting.Report of a domestic disturbance involving alcohol consumption.Report of a loud disturbance in Canyon.February 18, 2021A breach of a no contact order resulted in the suspect being held for a bail hearing by a justice.A minor vehicle collision on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours and having his vehicle impounded.Report of a tenant uttering threats to a landlord over insurance. February 19, 2021Police were called to the Creston hospital to seize illicit narcotics found.Report of a person uttering racial slurs in public. Opened an investigation into possession of child pornography.Report of threats being uttered stemming from a previous altercation. Attended to a complaint of a dog falling into the Goat River.February 20, 2021A complainant advising that a tenant had damaged rental property was advised that it was a civil matter.Attended to another landlord tenant dispute over the removal of property in an attempt to keep the peace.Report of a person stealing bottles from a yard. February 21, 2021Police attended to a complaint of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence in Lister. The intoxicated person was held in police cells until sober.Report of a child yelling and having a tantrum in Riondel. S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2021-02-22