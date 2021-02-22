On February 17, 2020 Creston RCMP received a report of shots fired at a residence from a truck.

Once police arrived they were given a description of the vehicle and the driver which led police to locate the shooting suspect.

“Police arrested the suspect a short time later, and he was held in custody pending a justice hearing,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie.

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

To view the full weekly Creston RCMP report for read below.

Creston Media Report

Police received 65 calls for assistance from February 15th to February 22nd, 2021.

February 15, 2021

Called regarding a person possibly breaching COVID-19 restrictions by having people in a hotel room.

Report of a disturbance in which an altercation between two drivers was taking place.

Report of harassment over COVID-19 restriction complaints.

February 16, 2021

Attended to a domestic assault complaint in which neither party would cooperate with the police.

A report of a theft from a Creston business turned out to be a misunderstanding after the item was taken for maintenance.

Report of harassment over text.

Attended to a compliant from CP Rail that a vehicle was being towed dangerously close to the tracks when a train passed.

February 17, 2021

Report of a domestic disturbance involving alcohol consumption.

Report of a loud disturbance in Canyon.

February 18, 2021

A breach of a no contact order resulted in the suspect being held for a bail hearing by a justice.

A minor vehicle collision on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours and having his vehicle impounded.

Report of a tenant uttering threats to a landlord over insurance.

February 19, 2021

Police were called to the Creston hospital to seize illicit narcotics found.

Report of a person uttering racial slurs in public.

Opened an investigation into possession of child pornography.

Report of threats being uttered stemming from a previous altercation.

Attended to a complaint of a dog falling into the Goat River.

February 20, 2021

A complainant advising that a tenant had damaged rental property was advised that it was a civil matter.

Attended to another landlord tenant dispute over the removal of property in an attempt to keep the peace.

Report of a person stealing bottles from a yard.

February 21, 2021

Police attended to a complaint of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence in Lister. The intoxicated person was held in police cells until sober.

Report of a child yelling and having a tantrum in Riondel.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2021-02-22