Between Friday and Monday, B.C. has confirmed 1,428 new COVID-19 infections, while 67 were reported in Interior Health.

Breaking down the case numbers:

Friday to Saturday: 504

Saturday to Sunday: 475

Sunday to Monday: 449

Locally, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said four new cases were reported between February 12th to 18th in the East Kootenay. The region has seen 365 infections since the pandemic began.

In the Interior Health region, 624 active cases remain, with 19 people being treated in hospital and nine in intensive care.

As of Monday, February 22nd, IH reports that 6,478 people out of its 7,198 total cases have recovered.

As of Monday, 96 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the Interior Health region.

Provincially, 4,560 cases remain active, while 223 people have been hospitalized from the illness, while 66 of them are in the ICU.

The BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 77,263 cases since the virus was first detected in B.C., and 71,313 people have since recovered.

So far, 1,335 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.87%. Interior Health: 1.48%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.3%. Interior Health: 90%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,881,992 total, 6,006 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 191,383 total, 569 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.11% total, 7.47% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.76% total, 5.45% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)