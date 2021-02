Avalanche control activity is planned between West and East Avalanche Gates.

Starting Tue Feb 23 at 1:00 PM PST until Tue Feb 23 at 3:00 PM PST the road will be closed. An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston along Highway 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry.

The estimated travel time is 2.5 hours.

For all road conditions visit Drive BC.CA