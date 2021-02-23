A transit bus struck a 79-year-old woman who was walking along a crosswalk in the 1900 block of Main Street on Monday.

According to Media Relations Officer Cpl. Mike Halskov, Trail RCMP and Emergency Services arrived on the scene shortly after 11:04 AM when the incident occured.

“The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition,” said Halskov. “No one on the bus was injured and the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however, impairment has been ruled out.”

Highway 3B was detoured for several hours as West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson eventually assumed conduct of the investigation. The team was assisted by Trail RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS), WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement branch (CVSE) and BC Transit.

Investigators are requesting that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone with dashboard camera video contact WKTS in Nelson at 250-354-5180.