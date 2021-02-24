Creston’s curbside waste pickup service is on the verge of kitchen scraps and recyclables.

The Town of Creston announced that it is financially committed to supporting a curbside organics program by the end of 2021.

Councillor Arnold DeBoon said the program’s cost will be split roughly three ways.

“It’s funded one third by the Town of Creston, one third by the Regional District and then a third by the grant,” said DeBoon. “It will be reflected on the utility bill somewhat, but it won’t be a huge increase.”

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) submitted said grant funding application on behalf of the Town of Creston’s Organic Curbside Collection Initiative through the CleanBC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program.

On February 23, 2021 Council voted in favour to amend a resolution that commits to having an organic curbside collection service in place by the end of the year pending the completion of the RDCK’s windrow organics facility at the Creston Landfill.

The resolution now includes the Town’s commitment towards funding the eligible and ineligible costs and overages, not covered by the RDCK under the RDCK’s application to the CleanBC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program.

In addition to organics, Creston may see a curbside recycling program launched simultaneously.

The whole project has many moving parts, and though the Town said they are committed, it will take coordination between B.C., the RDCK and multiple municipalities to get it started.

“We’re hoping that it will be done by the end of this year,” DeBoon reiterated. “We need to have the landfill set up the composting facility. At this point, we are starting with composting but I think recycling may come more quickly, it may be coming at the same time.”’

Bins for organics and recyclables will be provided by the Town to Creston households before the programs move forward.

As for the added cost, the Town estimates $20 to $25 will be added to the existing $90 curbside collection service fee for the average household. This equates to about $0.50 more per week compared with the current service.

More details on changes to curbside collection, including community consultation, may be found via this link to the Town of Creston website.

DeBoon added that, ultimately, residents will save both time and gas money by having their recyclables picked up curbside rather than having to continuously drive to their local transfer station. He also pointed out the ecological impact of having kitchen scraps and recyclables not being mixed in with common waste, thus filling up the landfill at a quicker rate.

“This is good news and we’re looking forward to getting this service underway,” said DeBoon. “I’ve been in other municipalities like Cowichan and places like that. I’ve seen it happening, and I think it’s a very valuable service.”