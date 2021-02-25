A Snowfall Warning is in effect in the West Kootenay along Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

According to Environment Canada, an approaching frontal system will move inland tonight and across the B.C. interior on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Snow will begin overnight tonight and persist through Thursday. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm can be expected by Thursday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, including high mountain passes and more remote roads with less frequent maintenance and width. Visibility may also be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Real-time road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.