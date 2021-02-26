Avalanche control activity is planned between the West Avalanche Gate and West Creston Rd starting Thursday, Feb 25th at 8:00 PM PST until 11:00 PM PST.

An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston via Hwy 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated travel time is 2.5 hours.

The next update time is at 11:00 PM PST. For real-time updates visit DriveBC.ca