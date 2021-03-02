This week we have an outdoor kitty who longs for the wilderness and a steady home-base.

Let’s hear from Danny!

“I’m about a 3-year-old short-haired ginger and white male tabby. I was an outdoor cat before I was found. While I’m slowly getting used to indoor life, I’d be happier as an outdoor cat. I keep to myself but don’t mind being petted. I know I look sad…Adopt me and you’ll see my frown turn upside down!”

To learn more about danny and to get more details on the newly announced PAWS raffle, click on the player below to hear the full interview between Jensen and Debby.