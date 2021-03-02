500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving in Canada on Wednesday.

In the Federal Cabinet’s latest update on Tuesday, Anita Anand, Procurement Minister, said Canada should see just under a million doses from all three manufacturers arriving this week. That includes Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer was also asked about the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations’ recent conflicting advice about only using AstraZeneca’s vaccine on people 65 and older.

Tam said the decision made by NACI is not final and said the committee will be updating its recommendations based on real-world and clinical data as it becomes available.