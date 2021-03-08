A West Kootenay man has died after getting caught in an avalanche at Antoine Basin near Mt. Payne.

On Thursday, Kaslo RCMP and Kalso Search and Rescue responded to a notification of an inReach spot activation from the International Emergency Response Coordination Centre (IERCC).

Police say the IERCC gave GPS coordinates to where the man was caught in the avalanche.

“A group of experienced snowmobilers had been sledding when one person was caught in an avalanche and buried in the snow,” said RCMP. “The rest of the group managed to dig the man from the snow, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The incident is under investigation by the BC Coroners Service and no other information is available at this time.