Our PAWS Peto of the week is Trent. He is a medium-haired, 1-year-old ginger tabby with really nice markings.

He hasn’t been with the Pet Adoption Welfare Society for very long. However, he has shown himself to be very calm and quiet. We don’t know how he is with dogs or kids, but he’s okay with cats.

Let’s find this boy his furever home!

In addition, be sure to drop by Kokanee Ford for the month of March as they are hosting a fantastic fundraiser for PAWS.

For all of the details, read below and click on the media player to learn more about Trent and the entirely separate PAWSOME fundraiser happening at the same time!