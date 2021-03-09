Creston RCMP arrested a person and held them overnight after allegedly refusing to abide COVID-19 protocols and officers’ orders.

Initially, police attended to a local business on March 1, 2020, following a report of a patron causing a disturbance after being told to leave for not wearing a mask as per store policy.

Police said officers arrived and escorted the person from the premises. However, the situation escalated after the person allegedly told police that they were going to return to the business and continue shopping as it was their right.

“The subject was arrested and transported to the Creston RCMP detachment to prevent the continuation of the offence,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie. “Due to the subject refusing to follow officers’ direction and refusing to abide by release conditions, the subject was held in police custody overnight.”

Following a night at the Creston RCMP detachment, the person was released in the morning once conditions were agreed to. Staff Sergeant Currie added that criminal charges are being sought in the incident.

The remainder of Creston’s weekly RCMP report may be read below.

Creston Media Report

Police received 69 calls for assistance from March 1st to March 8th, 2021.

March 1, 2021

Report of a fraud involving company shares and gemstones.

Report of a fraud victimizing a local business over a fraudulent order.

March 2, 2021

Report of trespassing on a neighbour’s property near Sirdar.

Report of harassment after a neighbour dispute.

Report of an altercation at a Creston business over the improper wearing of a mask.

Attended to a family dispute.

March 3, 2021

Report of theft from a garden shed in Erickson.

Report of harassment of a pedestrian from a motorist.

March 4, 2021

Opened an investigation into an allegation of assault at a Creston business.

Report of harassment after anti-COVID-19 literature was provided to a person in Creston.

Report of a fraud stemming from the loss of a wallet and credit cards.

A report of a driver acting erratic in Wynndel resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for 90 days.

Police stopped a for erratic driving on Canyon Street. Upon speaking witjh the driver, it was determined that he was possibly impaired by alcohol. After refusing to provide a breath sample, the driver had his licence suspended for 90 days and had his vehicle impounded.

March 5, 2021

A report of theft turned out to be a civil dispute.

Report of people trespassing on school property in Creston.

Police issued a ticket stemming a complaint from the Health Authority that a person who had crossed into Canada failed to provide a valid COVID-19 test.

Report of threats over text.

March 6, 2021

Police attended to a report of an altercation between demonstrators and the public.

Attended to a landlord tenant dispute.

Report of loud pickleball players.

March 7, 2021

Report of unknown persons knocking on residence doors.

Report of a bed frame being stolen while the complainant was moving.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2021-03-08