Four days ahead of schedule, B.C. will allow those 85 years old and up to call and book their COVID-19 immunization appointment.

Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Health Minister, said phone lines will officially accept appointments for those seniors at noon on March 11th.

Originally, the start date for the age group to get vaccinated was Monday, March 15th.

The move will make another 75,000 British Columbians eligible for appointments.

Dix said, as of Wednesday, 39,163 appointments have been booked, with 5,972 in Interior Health.

Residents are asked to refrain from calling until their age group becomes eligible.

Those calling must also provide some personal information to book their appointment:

  • legal name
  • date of birth
  • postal code
  • personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences or BC services cards, and
  • current contact information; including a regularly monitored email address or phone number.