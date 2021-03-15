What started small would eventually turn into a roaring blaze (Supplied by Dennis Walker)

Practice makes perfect.

Fire departments in the Creston Valley burnt a house to the ground on Saturday. It was, of course, for training purposes. The controlled exercise took place off Highway 21 and Malory Road.

Multiple fire departments were able to test their skills for the event of a worse case scenario regarding a burning home.

The Creston Valley houses Creston Fire Rescue, the Canyon-Lister Fire department, Wynndel Lakeview Fire Department, the West-Creston Fire Department and several Work Experience Firefighters.

Volunteers play an integral role in providing fire fighting services in the Creston Valley. Locals are usually not phased by seeing exercises of this magnitude held in plain view when the conditions are right.