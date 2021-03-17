Wetlands are set to reclaim Creston’s old water infrastructure.

The Crawford Hill Reservoir Restoration Project is entering its next phase.

Starting on March 22nd, crews will begin to fill the higher up Erickson reservoir through the removal of built-up berms. Over five days of filling up, it will create a 37 m diameter pond with a maximum centre depth of 2.4 m

“At the same time, they are going to work on the lower reservoir, our large reservoir on the west side of the property, in developing wetlands throughout that,” said Creston’s chief Administrative officer Mike Moore. “Some small ponds, and some flowing water through there.”

In the first week of May, two projects will be merged together as the Town plans to haul site fill from the Creston Emergency Services Building construction site into the lower eastern reservoir.

Later on, wood debris from the Crawford Hill site and from other Town sites will be utilized to create wood features in the wetlands and pond for wildlife habitat.

The question remains, will Crawford Hill be open to the public?

Council directed Town staff to move forward with the public consultation process that will be a major determining factor in whether or not locals, and not just wildlife, will be able to enjoy the reclaimed wetland.

“We are really concerned about making sure the people who live on Crawford Hill have their voices heard,” said Moore. “That any concerns not get lost in the larger population [saying] ‘what a great idea for a park.’”

The Columbia Basin Trust provided a $75,000 grant to develop wetlands and a pond for improved wildlife habitat. In addition, Creston Valley Community Forests committed a $75,000 grant towards the project, including the possible development of public space.