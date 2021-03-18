NewsCanada-U.S. border closure extended until at least April 21st SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Thursday, Mar. 18th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)The Canada-U.S. land border will stay closed to all non-essential travel until at least April 21st.Federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced the extension Thursday morning on Twitter.The border has been closed since March 21st last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Blair says Canada will continue to base its decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from COVID-19.