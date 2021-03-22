Drive BC camera on Highway 3 looking south toward Yahk at 8:21 am on Monday, March 22nd, 2021. (Supplied by Drive BC)

UPDATE:

Highway 3 has fully re-opened to traffic in both directions after a “vehicle incident” closed the major route for several hours Monday morning.

The incident was about 7 kilometres east of Yahk near Ryan Bridge.

There are no further details at this time about the “vehicle incident” or what led to the lengthy highway closure.

Highway 3 is fully closed following a “vehicle incident” Monday morning between Yahk and Moyie.

Drive BC is reporting the closure near Ryan Bridge, approximately 7 kilometres east of Yahk.

The road is fully closed as a result of the vehicle incident and there is no available detour.

Drive BC said an assessment is in progress and they will provide an update once Highway 3 is open to traffic in any capacity.