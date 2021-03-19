Billy is a 2-year-old neutered tabby with gorgeous mint green eyes. He’s an indoor/outdoor cat who loves to eat and cuddle. His immunizations are up-to-date and he’s chipped.

He’s shy at first but warms up quickly. This calm boy would be excellent in both a home with children or an adult-only home.

Billy of course paid a visit to Kokanee Ford more than a week ago, and though he did make plenty of new friends, he is still up for adoption!

Remember, the entire month of March is devoted to helping PAWS at Kokanee Ford and every donation you make there, they will match.

We also have the PAWsome 50/50 raffle draw on Tuesday March 23rd. More info in the full interview below!