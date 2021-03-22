Between Friday and Monday, B.C. health officials have reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19, with 84 in Interior Health.

Breaking down the case numbers:

Friday to Saturday: 556

Saturday to Sunday: 598

Sunday to Monday: 631

Between March 12th and 18th, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported nine new cases in the East Kootenay, adding up to a total of 413 since the pandemic began.

In the Interior Health region, 294 cases remain active while 14 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, eight of whom are in critical care.

As of Monday, March 22nd, 7,640 of the 8,051 total cases in IH have recovered.

114 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Interior Health as of Monday.

Across the province, 5,290 active cases remain. 303 people have been hospitalized from the virus, and 80 people are being treated in the ICU.

To date, the BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 92,571 total cases, with 85,746 recoveries.

16 more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, adding up to a total of 1,437 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 539,408 vaccine doses have been administered across B.C.

B.C. has also moved ahead with its vaccine rollout and sped up its age-based schedule alongside accommodations made for front-line workers.

The revised age-based schedule will continue as follows:

age 79 and Indigenous peoples 55 and older – Saturday, March 20 at noon

age 78 – Monday, March 22 at noon

age 77 – Tuesday, March 23 at noon

age 76 – Thursday, March 25 at noon

age 75 – Saturday, March 27 at noon

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.68%. Interior Health: 1.51%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 92.63%. Interior Health: 92.7%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,116,437 total, 6,433 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 210,593 total, 395 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.37% total, 9.81% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.82% total, 8.86% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)