The new Lower Kootenay Band health and administration building will have access to fibre optic internet. Above is the conceptual design, construction is well underway. (Supplied by the CBT)

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is helping close technology gaps for organizations in Argenta and the Lower Kootenay Band.

“Non-profits play an important role in community development, but we’ve heard that a lack of technological infrastructure can create barriers to delivering vital services to residents,” said, CBT Delivery of Benefits Manager Michelle d’Entremont. “We’re pleased to help so many groups close technology gaps and improve operations and service delivery in their communities.”

High-speed internet will be accessible for Lower Kootenay Band residents.

Newly installed fibre optic infrastructure will also improve online connectivity for the Yaqan Nukiy School and Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society.

“Lower Kootenay Band is extremely pleased to have state-of-the-art fibre connectivity brought to the traditional homelands of the Yaqan Nukiy people, bringing us up to par with the age of technology and mainstream society,” said Nasuʔkin Jason Louie.

The Argenta Community Association is also getting an upgrade.

Along with vastly improved office software for day-to-day tasks, the grant will also support hosting and sharing online Board meetings. Community members will also have access to printing, scanning and other office tasks

“New technology will support our capacity as a volunteer-run organization to maintain our society’s function and services and to further engage our community,” said Chelsey Jones, Argenta Community Association Secretary. “Having new technology the community can share like printers and scanners benefits the society and residents with printing things such as forms, resumes and other day-to-day needs.”

Over $1 million is being dispersed by the CBT to 178 non-profit, community and Indigenous organizations for technology-driven initiatives.