Creston NewsNewsCreston woman killed in Highway 3 collision near Yahk on Monday SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Tuesday, Mar. 23rd, 2021 Highway 3 near Yahk. (Bradley Jones, MyCrestonNow.com staff)A 19-year-old woman was tragically killed in Monday’s collision on Highway 3 near Yahk.BC RCMP confirmed to MyEastKootenayNow.com that the collision, 7 kilometres east of Yahk near Ryan Bridge was fatal.Since the collision on Monday, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the funeral services of the 19-year-old.According to the page, Jennifer Garrett was killed in the head-on crash Monday morning while on her way home to Creston.“Jennifer was that person who’s (sic) smile would light up a room, she earned the nickname Sunshine when she was a baby,” said Carol Scott, mother to Jennifer and organizer of the GoFundMe.