Early this morning Teck Trail Operations reported an ammonia leak at its Fertilizer Operations. Teck said the leak has been contained.

The Teck Emergency Crew was able to respond to the incident while notifying the RCMP and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue. According to Teck, the incident resulted in a minor first aid report by one employee.

“There are no environmental impacts and no impact to the community beyond the temporary road closure,” said Teck Trail Operations. “There is no ongoing health risk related to the incident.”

Bingay Road, the road across from the plant, was closed as a precaution but has since been reopened.