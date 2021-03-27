You can’t take Christian Bale or Russel Crowe home with you, but the spirit of the West (Kootenay) is alive with our feature mouser Yuma!

Yuma is a lovely 3-year-old all-black long-haired lady.

She has beautiful icy-green eyes. This independent girl loves being outdoors and is excellent at catching those pesky mice. She does enjoy pets and cuddles as long as it’s on her terms.

Yuma will do well in an all-adult home. She’s spayed and fully immunized and ready for adoption.

