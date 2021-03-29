(Highway 3A was closed for for a few hours as CFR assessed the scene. Image credit, Christie Rossi, Creston and Area Road Reports, Facebook)

What started as a small wildfire near the Kuskonook rest area close to 2:00 p.m on March 28, 2021 stopped all traffic, shut local power down and garnered the response from Creston Fire Rescue (CFR).

By roughly 6:30 p.m. the road would be open with single lane alternating traffic.

Creston Mayor Ron Toyota shared on his personal Facebook feed that at Fortis BC had shut off the power at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the blaze got closer to the power lines. He added that CFR was already on the scene to put out the forest fire.

More updates to follow.