NewsWildfire near Kuskonook on Highway 3A: road now open SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Sunday, Mar. 28th, 2021 (Highway 3A was closed for for a few hours as CFR assessed the scene. Image credit, Christie Rossi, Creston and Area Road Reports, Facebook)What started as a small wildfire near the Kuskonook rest area close to 2:00 p.m on March 28, 2021 stopped all traffic, shut local power down and garnered the response from Creston Fire Rescue (CFR).By roughly 6:30 p.m. the road would be open with single lane alternating traffic.Creston Mayor Ron Toyota shared on his personal Facebook feed that at Fortis BC had shut off the power at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the blaze got closer to the power lines. He added that CFR was already on the scene to put out the forest fire.More updates to follow.