Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID vaccinations for those 55 and younger Mohamed Fahim, staff Monday, Mar. 29th, 2021 Photo provided by AstraZenecaHealth Canada is pausing the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in those 55 and younger.It follows the National Advisory Committee on Immunization updating its guidance after research from Germany showed a much higher risk of blood clots in the age group.NACI says it's determined there is "substantial uncertainty" on the risks associated with the vaccine and those in that age bracket.