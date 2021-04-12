Interior Health (IH) has warned of COVID-19 exposure events in three East Kootenay elementary schools, with one in Creston, Invermere and Windermere, along with a private school in Cranbrook.

According to IH, Creston’s Erikson Elementary School saw its potential exposure on March 29th to 31st.

Meanwhile, Cranbrook’s Kootenay Christian Academy, Windermere Elementary School and Eileen Madson Primary School had their potential exposure to the virus on April 6th.

IH said its school exposure notifications do not necessarily mean that all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said IH.

Parents and guardians who do not receive a letter or phone call from IH can continue sending their child to school as normal.

More: School exposures (Interior Health)