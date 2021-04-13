You think Groucho is a strange name. I have a 245 lb friend named Tiny. (Image supplied by PAWS)

Don’t let the name fool ya, Groucho is no sloucho.

In fact, she is quite sweet!

Groucho is a short-haired, Tortie girl. She’s about 8 years old.

If you are looking for a cat who will enjoy your company, then Groucho is the cat for you. This friendly, outgoing girl would also like outdoor privileges.

She is also spayed and immunized and ready for her fur-ever home.

As PAWS is closed to public viewing, the best thing to do if you’re interested in Groucho is to download an application (under the ‘Adopt’ tab) from the PAWS website (pawscreston.ca) and email it to pets@pawscreston.ca.

Once you’ve been approved, PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet her.

For the full interview between Juice FM Host Jensen and PAWS representative Dallas, click on the player below. It features a few more details about Groucho’s personality.