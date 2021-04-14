The single-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday afternoon. RCMP said one man was killed and another man taken to hospital.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a southbound white Fiat 500 with two occupants lost control as it entered a turn and left the highway going down a steep embankment, coming to rest near the shoreline of Kootenay Lake,” said Creston RCMP.

According to police, the driver, a local man in his 4os was taken to the hospital for treatment whereas the other occupant, an Alberta man in his 60s, died in the collision.

The investigation is now being lead by the BC RCMP Traffic Services in Cranbrook. RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any dashboard video or any other additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Traffic Services in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.