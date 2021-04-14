Though there is an increase of 2.90 %, homeowners must also take into consideration what their 2021 assessment looks like. An example is provided below. (Supplied by the Town of Creston)

Following the publicly advertised budget meeting on April 13th, Council moved forward with the first, second and third readings of the proposed 5 Year Finacial Plan Amendment.

The proposed changes do not increase taxes more so than originally planned, while also making way for the budget increase for the Creston Emergency Services Building.

SEE: Council formally approves the $1.6 million increase in Creston’s Emergency Services Building budget

As for the 5 Year Finacial Plan itself, it may be viewed via this link to the Town of Creston website.

Creston’s Director of Finance and Corporate Services Steffan Klassen outlined how the rates for residential, light industry and business properties will look in 2021 compared to previous years.

For example, a house assessed at $262,500 in 2020 will have owed $1,378 that year.

The very same house assessed at $268,400 in 2021 will owe $1,379 this year.

The Town has no say on property assessment as that is done by the Province.

For the full tax rate analysis, follow this link. It is important to note that these rates do include the Municipal Police Tax but exclude the Regional District of Central Kootenay Tax.

Council’s final adoption of the tax rates and 5 Year Financial Plan is set for April 27th, and tax notices will be mailed out on May 15th.

Those who wish to apply for the Homeowner’s Grant must do it through the Province and not the Town. The application is accessible via this link.