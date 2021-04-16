A single motorcycle rider had gone off the road, falling down an embankment Thursday afternoon.

That from Creston Rire Rescue (CFR) who said that at 12:30 p.m., they were joined by Wynndel Lakeview Fire to Highway 3A approximately 20 kilometers north of Creston.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a single motorcycle rider that had gone off the road down an embankment approximately 50 feet,” CFR shared on Facebook. “We set up a rope rescue system to provide first aid and extricate the patient to the road. Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital.”

So far there has been no word on the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries.