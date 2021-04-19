Downed hydro lines and a tree on the road between Kuskanook and Kootenay Bay forced crews to close the entire area off.

As of 9:30 p.m. the road is now passable while crews continue to repair power lines.

Communities along Highway 3A were severely impacted by the effects of the Sunday afternoon windstorm.

There are also more downed power lines and trees between Pilot Bay Rd and Crawford Pit Rd, limiting access.

