If you are experiencing issues with your Rogers service, you aren’t alone.

Rogers is reporting that customers are having service disruptions on their mobile and wireless home devices. Those reports are coming in across Canada.

Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services. Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) April 19, 2021

“We know connectivity is critical and are working hard to restore services for customers who continue to experience wireless interruptions,” said Rogers on Twitter.

According to Rogers, residential and business wireline internet services are not impacted by the outages. Users have taken to social media, noting some were experiencing blackouts to their service since late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

There is still no estimate as to when services may be fully restored.

In the event of an emergency, 9-1-1 should still be called, remaining on the line so RCMP or police can call back and connect. They note that if callers disconnect, they won’t be able to call back, encouraging anyone needing medical assistance to still phone and stay on the line.

*** Written with files from Casey Kenny ***