A horse owner’s worst nightmare came to pass last Wednesday.

Creston Valley RCMP said they were called in to investigate a dead horse, after its owner had already found it deceased.

“During the investigation, it was found that the horse had multiple gun shot wounds,” said Cpl. Evan Diachok. “The investigation is ongoing. Should any person have information on this event, please contact the Creston RCMP.”

The Creston detachment may be contacted via their website, or by calling 250-428-9313.

Below is the full unedited report straight from the source.

Creston Media Report

Police received 62 calls for assistance from April 12th to April 18th, 2021.

April 12, 2021

Responded to a vehicle hauling an excavator, which had struck the Curzon Junction train bridge in Yahk causing damage to the bridge.

Responded to an assault which took place in Crawford Bay

April 13, 2021

Responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Highway 3A, where the vehicle was located down an embankment.

Responded to an assault within Creston, where a male was slapped in the face by an unknown female

Responded to a mental health related occurrence, where the victim was taken to Creston Hospital, by EHS, for an assessment.

April 14, 2021

Responded to a number of calls including false alarms, mischief, and disturbances.

Police observed a driver, who swerved and almost hit an on coming car. Traffic stop revealed the driver was highly intoxicated and was provided a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition.

Police responded to a complaint of a dead horse, after the owner had located it deceased. During the investigation, it was found that the horse had multiple gun shot wounds. The investigation is on going. Should any person have information on this event, please contact the Creston RCMP.

Police responded to a report of a Break and Enter where a boat motor was stolen from a local facility.

April 15, 2021

Police responded to a large amount of calls for service, relating to mental health, breach of peace and traffic related files.

Police responded to a single rider motorcycle collision in Wynndel. The rider lost control when they hit gravel and went over an embankment. The rider was taken to the Creston Hospital by EHS.

April 16, 2021

Police responded to numerous calls including mental health, bylaw files and family disturbances

April 17, 2021

Police responded to a report of two persons crossing the USA/Canada border illegally.

Police responded to a Break and Enter in Creston where a homeowner found that their residence was broken into. Police are aware of the suspects.

Police responded to a fight in progress with two female combatants. No injuries occurred from the altercation.

April 18, 2021

Police attended multiple calls for service for Covid related files and traffic occurrences.

Cpl. Evan Diachok – 2021-04-19