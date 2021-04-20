A child under two years old from the Fraser Health area has died from COVID-19 over the weekend, alongside the province recording 2,960 new infections across B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said this has tragically set the record for the youngest person in B.C. who has died from the virus.

“Although this child had preexisting health conditions that complicated their illness, it was the virus that caused their death,” said Henry.

The child was receiving specialized treatment in the B.C. Children’s hospital at the time of their death.

“This, tragically, is the youngest person within our province who has died from COVID-19. It reminds us of the vicious nature of this virus,” said Henry.

This was one of eight deaths that have occurred in B.C. over the weekend. So far, COVID-19 has been attributed to 1,538 fatalities across the province.

Meanwhile, B.C. has recorded 2,960 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend:

Friday to Saturday: 1,027

Saturday to Sunday: 933

Sunday to Monday: 1,000

Interior Health – Friday to Monday: 211

Locally, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said 59 new cases were reported between April 9th and 15th in the East Kootenay. The region has seen 619 infections since the pandemic began.

Breaking down the East Kootenay’s new case numbers from April 4th to 10th:

Windermere: 34

Cranbrook: 23

Kimberley: 13

Creston: 12

Fernie: 8

Golden: 1

The slight difference in reporting days is due to the BCCDC updating their local health area numbers every Wednesday, while regional numbers are updated on Fridays.

In the Interior Health region, 875 active cases remain, with 27 people being treated in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

As of Monday, April 19th, IH reports that 9,164 people out of its 10,161 total cases have recovered.

122 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the Interior Health region so far.

Provincially, 9,353 cases remain active, while 441 people have been hospitalized from the illness, while 138 of them are in the ICU.

The BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 120,040 cases since the virus was first detected in B.C., and 108,919 people have since recovered.

So far, 1,380,160 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.41%. Interior Health: 1.33%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 90.73%. Interior Health: 90.19%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,405,539 total, 9,133 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 238,288 total, 81422 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.99% total, 10.95% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.26% total, 11.79% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)